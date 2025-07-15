  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
DrDoge - another crypto you can earn contributing to Folding@home

https://drdoge.net/index.php/smart-pups-do-science

If you would like to earn some crypto while letting your rigs contribute to science, here is another crypto option you can use. It is just launching and you do NOT have to be part of their team to collect. I highly encourage you to join our team (team 33) here at [H]. If you need help setting anything up, please jump in our DC subsection and someone can get you fixed right up.

This coin is a memecoin and is on the Pulsechain.
 
