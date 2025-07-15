DrDoge - another crypto you can earn contributing to Folding@home

Gilthanis
https://drdoge.net/index.php/smart-pups-do-science
If you would like to earn some crypto while letting your rigs contribute to science, here is another crypto option you can use. It is just launching and you do NOT have to be part of their team to collect. I highly encourage you to join our team (team 33) here at [H]. If you need help setting anything up, please jump in our DC subsection and someone can get you fixed right up.
This coin is a memecoin and is on the Pulsechain.
