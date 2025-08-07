Drawing tablet for a teen? Looking for input or suggestions.

My 13 year old is requesting a drawing tablet for his birthday. The only spec I was given was he wants one with a screen and can be used independently.Are there ones that can be paired with a computer as well if desired that aren't crazy expensive or junk?Any features I should look for or stay away from?Should I just get him a galaxy tablet and pen? (we don't have anything apple, but if it's genuinely worth looking into, an ipad isn't ruled out yet)I don't have a specific budget in mind, but if it's more than $200-300, it will need to be something that will last and won't need to be replaced or upgraded in a year or so... If that makes sense.