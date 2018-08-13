DRAM Revenue to Eclipse the $100 Billion Mark Due to Continued Parts Shortages

AI/Deep learning, APU's, relatively affordable quad/octa channel cpu's plus people transitioning over to DDR4 in general from earlier versions and the CPU market is booming, GPU's with ever increasing insatiable VRAM needs due to high refresh rate displays and higher resolutions plus downsampling methods like DSR and VSR, routers and other IoT devices, and smartphones. Are the memory makers taking advantage of the high demand from a perfect storm scenario of things that all want more memory faster memory and more efficient memory probably yes though there is definitely increased overall demand at this point in time taking all of that into account.



To be honest I think DDR4 prices when Skylake was new were cheap and lower than they probably should have been especially in the case of the higher capacity kits. I think a bit part of it was the demand for DDR4 was very low at the time Skylake really wasn't particularly special plus 4K/1440p DSR/VSR and high refresh rate displays were all much more relatively new thus less common and more expensive.



I don't think DRAM makers are saints by any means they are businesses, but CPU/GPU/Peripheral/Display/NAND/HD makers that have all pretty much done the same kind of thing over the last decade. Some of them have arguably been worse.