DRAM Revenue to Eclipse the $100 Billion Mark Due to Continued Parts Shortages

The growth of the DRAM market is exploding as parts shortages have driven the revenue to new highs. According to market research firm IC Insights, sales are expected to grow by 39% this year and make the DRAM semiconductor product category the first to eclipse the $100 billion mark. I'm still holding out for the predicted 2019 oversupply of the market.
Market research firms IC Insights and International Business Strategies (IBS) have both in recent days issued forecasts that DRAM would eclipse $100 billion. However, while IC Insights predicts that it will happen this year, IBS forecasts it will occur in 2019. The DRAM market surged by 78% in 2017.
