DRAM confusion - PC4-21300 vs PC4-25600 (resolved)

I am confused about what speed my DRAM is, in my new system...
motherboard: ASUS TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WI-FI)
cpu: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
memory: 4*8GB Corsair CMK16GX4M2Z3200C16
Both Amazon and Corsair say that this memory is PC4-25600/DDR4-3200,
but now that I have them installed, both HWINFO64 and CPU-Z say that it is PC4-21300/DDR4-2666 ...
Yet HWINFO64 shows the correct Corsair part number...
Why is this happening?? and is there any way that I can fix this??
