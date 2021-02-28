DRAM confusion - PC4-21300 vs PC4-25600 (resolved)

To find the approx data rate divide by 8. some are rounded up and other down similar to 1 TB hard drives some are called that but only have 960GB vs 1024GB (actual 1TB)Because a modules peak transfer rate is calculated by taking transfers per second and multiplying by eight the reverse is true to calculate rated speed.25600/8=3200. ( 25600 being the max theoretical transfer rate ) (3200 being the rated speed or transfers per second)21300/8=2662.5 or 2666I would say the modules are 3200Motherboards have a default supported value that they default to all else is considered overclocking or underclocking, so when you enable the XMP timing in bios it is an overclock according to the mobo but that does not make the memory 2666. The motherboard is overclocking in the sense that it is now running at above it's default. I think the motherboard manufacturers do this so they are not responsible for anything more than what they have rated it to operate at. Don't call me when it doesn't work call your memory supplier. This is why folks consult the specific motherboard qualified vendors list before making a memory purchase.