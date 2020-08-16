DRAM Calculator for Ryzen & Gigabyte MB

I once had some very nice RAM timings on my first gen Ryzen done by a friend. Using the included Dram calculator benchmark I scored 120'ish. Now after a BIOS update and the wiping of timings (yep should have wrote them down) with standard XPM profile with RAM listed in sig I get 170! Wow what a diff.Now I am playing around with recreating those tight timings but the first thing I discover is very little of the excellent DRAM calc listings match what my Gigabyte BIOS lists. Some I can logically figure out what they mean, but many (most) others I have no idea.So my question is. Is there a guide or any help available for me to learn what will help me figure out DRAM Calc to Gigabyte BIOS (X370) memory guide out there?I almost exclusively play VR games and have noticed my all so important 1% lows have really taken a hit.Any and all help is appreciated.Stay [H]ard fellas