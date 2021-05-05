Draining the last bit of water from distro plate

Corporate Thug
- Apr 3, 2021
- 20
Hi all,
I'm done leak testing my loop and I'm trying to get the distilled water out to replace with Corsair's liquid.
However, I can't get the last bit of water no matter how much I tile the loop. the pictures show the water levels. Also, I can't seem to drain the water from the bottom line from the CPU. any tips?
