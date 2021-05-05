Draining the last bit of water from distro plate

C

Corporate Thug

n00b
Joined
Apr 3, 2021
Messages
20
Hi all,

I'm done leak testing my loop and I'm trying to get the distilled water out to replace with Corsair's liquid.

However, I can't get the last bit of water no matter how much I tile the loop. the pictures show the water levels. Also, I can't seem to drain the water from the bottom line from the CPU. any tips?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1583.jpg
    IMG_1583.jpg
    110 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1584.jpg
    IMG_1584.jpg
    74.4 KB · Views: 0
