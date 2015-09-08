Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen coming to PC

LeviathanZERO said: Is this actually good? I've heard lots of talk, but when I tried the 360 demo, it was quite meh.

I guess I was expecting Dark Souls, but its more Witcher than Dark Souls, or is it? My 30 minutes with it just wasn't impressive. Click to expand...

Dragon's dogma was imo the best and most under-played game of 2012.What makes it fun and stand out to me was the great action combat (it was more a mix of Shadow of the Colossus and Dark souls) but it wasn't quite as punishing in regard to dark souls.Then the fact it's set in an open world that you can explore and traverse.The biggest pet peeve I had was the travel. Now I am one who likes to forgo "fast" travel in many games, I enjoy riding to places in games like The Witcher 3, I will use it over quick fast travel the majority of the time.The problem was that in Dragon's Dogma there is no fast travel and you have no mounts. This wouldn't be an issue if you didn't have to backtrack areas, very large and long areas. Which got a bit tiring. The main problem was the fast travel you do get later in the game comes too late and is quite rare.The storyline of the game is....well it's similar to dark souls, it's more of a background thing, it doesn't take the center stage of the game. It's much more about exploring the world and building up your character, fighting monsters and finding new loot and things.The enemy design is great, the game has some great enemies that give it the shadow of the colossus vibe because of their size and the fact that you can "climb" them and make use of the different characters abilities.The other main unique thing about the game was its "pawn" system.You have your main character that you make, but then you also have a "pawn" which you can make. The pawn is part of your party, however the pawn will (when you're offline or don't have him/her int he party) can go off and join other (Real players) in their game, they can bring back rewards and other things when they return.On the other hand you can also select up to two more party members aside from you and your own pawn, these two party members will be other pawns which are created by other players and shared online.You can find tihem simply while exploring the world, the game pulls them from online and populates them in your world and you can then talk to them and decide if you want to hire them to join your party or not. Other players can rate them and such based on how they did with them.If you do not play while connected online it will use pre-made pawns that aren't made from other real players.