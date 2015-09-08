Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen coming to PC

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,809
A much-requested PC port of Dragon's Dogma has been confirmed by Capcom, who have announced that the expanded version of the game (Dark Arisen) will be released in January

Originally available for the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012, the open world RPG has often been cited by PC players as a prime candidate for porting...its the type of game which has found much success on the PC platform in the past, and the console versions had some technical limitations (frame-rate, resolution and the like) which could be sorted out on more powerful PC's...

http://www.capcom-unity.com/gregaman/blog/2015/09/08/dragons-dogma-dark-arisen-coming-to-pc
 
Last edited:
L

LeviathanZERO

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 20, 2003
Messages
6,496
Is this actually good? I've heard lots of talk, but when I tried the 360 demo, it was quite meh.
I guess I was expecting Dark Souls, but its more Witcher than Dark Souls, or is it? My 30 minutes with it just wasn't impressive.
 
piscian18

piscian18

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
11,021
LeviathanZERO said:
Is this actually good? I've heard lots of talk, but when I tried the 360 demo, it was quite meh.
I guess I was expecting Dark Souls, but its more Witcher than Dark Souls, or is it? My 30 minutes with it just wasn't impressive.
Click to expand...
Just kind of an action RPG from what I've heard. I think after one of my friends beat it he just said "meh". I heard the story is boring, but the action is fun.
 
S

Stiler

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 4, 2002
Messages
10,538
LeviathanZERO said:
Is this actually good? I've heard lots of talk, but when I tried the 360 demo, it was quite meh.
I guess I was expecting Dark Souls, but its more Witcher than Dark Souls, or is it? My 30 minutes with it just wasn't impressive.
Click to expand...
Dragon's dogma was imo the best and most under-played game of 2012.

What makes it fun and stand out to me was the great action combat (it was more a mix of Shadow of the Colossus and Dark souls) but it wasn't quite as punishing in regard to dark souls.

Then the fact it's set in an open world that you can explore and traverse.

The biggest pet peeve I had was the travel. Now I am one who likes to forgo "fast" travel in many games, I enjoy riding to places in games like The Witcher 3, I will use it over quick fast travel the majority of the time.

The problem was that in Dragon's Dogma there is no fast travel and you have no mounts. This wouldn't be an issue if you didn't have to backtrack areas, very large and long areas. Which got a bit tiring. The main problem was the fast travel you do get later in the game comes too late and is quite rare.

The storyline of the game is....well it's similar to dark souls, it's more of a background thing, it doesn't take the center stage of the game. It's much more about exploring the world and building up your character, fighting monsters and finding new loot and things.

The enemy design is great, the game has some great enemies that give it the shadow of the colossus vibe because of their size and the fact that you can "climb" them and make use of the different characters abilities.

The other main unique thing about the game was its "pawn" system.

You have your main character that you make, but then you also have a "pawn" which you can make. The pawn is part of your party, however the pawn will (when you're offline or don't have him/her int he party) can go off and join other (Real players) in their game, they can bring back rewards and other things when they return.

On the other hand you can also select up to two more party members aside from you and your own pawn, these two party members will be other pawns which are created by other players and shared online.

You can find tihem simply while exploring the world, the game pulls them from online and populates them in your world and you can then talk to them and decide if you want to hire them to join your party or not. Other players can rate them and such based on how they did with them.

If you do not play while connected online it will use pre-made pawns that aren't made from other real players.
 
yourgrandma

yourgrandma

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2011
Messages
1,363
It's really the only game to do dragon, ogre, griffin ect. fights justice.

This and darksouls has made a mockery out of the western action rpg's with 10x the budget.
 
L

LeviathanZERO

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 20, 2003
Messages
6,496
Hmm... the pawn system sounds neat.
I'll check this out at the right price. I hope they are planning some enhancements and do a proper port. The pictures look good.
 
L

LurkerLito

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
2,202
Really liked this game on PS3, will be buying it on PC. Stiler summed the game up well. The one thing I really remember is how at lower levels night really made you more tense. I never got around to finishing the game but it was worth buying it on PS3 so I still have the original non Dark Arisen version. I have the Dark Arisen version from PS+, but now I won't bother playing it and just wait for the PC version :)
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
22,719
LeviathanZERO said:
Hmm... the pawn system sounds neat.
I'll check this out at the right price. I hope they are planning some enhancements and do a proper port. The pictures look good.
Click to expand...
The blog post in the OP says it will be $29.99 US in the second sentence.

The game is built on MT Framework 2.0, so we can expect the kinds of graphical options that Resident Evil 6 and Revelations 2 have on PC. I will definitely look forward to playing this game at 60+ FPS and without letterboxing.
 
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
4,155
I will definitely be getting this. It probably won't knock your socks off graphically because it is a few years old now, but the gameplay itself was really fun. My biggest gripe was playing it at 720p and often less than 30fps.

Stiler described it really well.. it's like Shadow of the Colossus where you can climb around and stab giant monsters instead of just the usual technique of running around on the ground and stabbing them in the feet or something. Trust me, it's a lot more fun than it sounds.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,172
I think I was the only person in Wisconsin to pick this game up on Release date for the PS3 that day I didn't get very far a few hours in. I got stuck early in the game my friends loved it though.
 
D

DarkAngel_ZERO

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 26, 2006
Messages
350
Finally! Been waiting to hear of a PC port since this game came out. The demo was great, and I got a free copy with PS Plus, but the framerate was so atrocious I couldn't bring myself to keep playing for long.
 
L

limitedaccess

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 10, 2010
Messages
7,587
Had thought on and off to maybe get this for the PS3.

How bad is the actual travel though? Wasn't aware that would be an issue.

Personally I've always hated travel times. For instance while many complained about Oblivion fast travel vs Morrowind I didn't mind. Even with mods adding more bind locations and fast travel routes I still ended up just using the console to port a lot in Morrowind.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,809
any game that draws comparisons to Dark Souls I'm interested in...even a poor man's Dark Souls (Lords of the Fallen)...Dragon's Dogma sounds like it has some interesting mechanics which differentiate it from similar types of games
 
T

Ticker305

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 25, 2011
Messages
1,077
A lil hype for this, hopefully Capcom does a better porting job than Dead Rising 3,but thanks to Steams new refund policy I have a hunch they will.
 
E

eloj

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 31, 2000
Messages
3,612
Hopefully that solves the problem that the PS3 version was running at ~20 FPS or so. I'm amazed people played it, I literally gave up after 30 minutes due to frame rate.
 
J

John721

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 8, 2006
Messages
1,623
Awesome game. Each 'class type' has a very unique playing style and gameplay. Magic in the game is epic and powerful. The Warrior makes you feel like a badass (and there's a Guts armor set). The Pawn party system is fun. One of very few games in recent times I've played through multiple times. But for me at least, that does raise a problem. I've played the game out pretty much on PS3 already. I wonder if they'll throw in some new content...
 
N

naticus

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2011
Messages
1,962
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
22,719
MavericK96 said:
Looks pretty good to me...the biggest problem with these HD "remasters" is that they're still low poly / lack of proper shaders on textures...the textues are HD and look nice but they still just look flat.
Click to expand...
To be fair it's a lot harder to update models than it is to update textures. If the UV coordinates are not exactly the same, for one, then the textures will not line up or render like they're supposed to anymore.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
29,421
Armenius said:
To be fair it's a lot harder to update models than it is to update textures. If the UV coordinates are not exactly the same, for one, then the textures will not line up or render like they're supposed to anymore.
Click to expand...
Yeah, and I understand that, but for some of these remakes they are asking full price...in that case I kinda feel like they should do more than an HD texture mod.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,809
Jan 15th is a nice release date to beat the winter doldrums...a window before the bigger titles come out a few months later (Dark Souls 3 in April!)
 
J

John721

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 8, 2006
Messages
1,623
Well worth pre-ordering for this bonus reason alone:

Dragon&#8217;s Dogma: Dark Arisen Masterworks Collection - the awe-inspiring digital soundtrack contains 53 songs including a handful of alternate versions not included in the game. The 2+ hour soundtrack has been reauthored from the original source material, and the pre-purchase bonus includes both MP3 (320Kbps/16-bit/48KHz) and FLAC (24-bit/48KHz) lossless formats. (Total download size: 1.74GB)
Click to expand...
When I was playing the console version, I liked the soundtrack so much I bought the CD versions of it.
 
T

Toejam

Weaksauce
Joined
Oct 27, 2009
Messages
72
bringing this thread BACK FROM THE DEAD.

Pre-ordered this game the first day it popped up as an option on steam. Can't wait to get back into it! Beat the original three times, never beat Dark Arisen.

So... If you pre-order on steam, do you still get the soundtrack bonus? Not sure I saw that.

Oh, and I love that they added the FOV option. Looking forward to playing this on my Dell 3415w UW. So much happy.
 
L

LurkerLito

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
2,202
BTW, I preordered this from GMG and I got 20% off with a coupon. If you check they might a have a 23% off coupon now. I got my key immediately BTW so it's already on my steam list waiting :)
 
D

DF-1

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 17, 2011
Messages
2,595
wish I could transfer my save file from PS3. I got maybe 5-6 hours in.
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
18,572
For you folks that have actually played this thing... I haven't and I'm on the fence... how fair and accurate would you say a review like this is? http://www.ign.com/articles/2012/05/21/dragons-dogma-review

I realize in roughly three years since the game first came out lots can change so I have certain optimism from my perch on the fence here and the price is compelling.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
22,719
Q-BZ said:
For you folks that have actually played this thing... I haven't and I'm on the fence... how fair and accurate would you say a review like this is? http://www.ign.com/articles/2012/05/21/dragons-dogma-review

I realize in roughly three years since the game first came out lots can change so I have certain optimism from my perch on the fence here and the price is compelling.
Click to expand...
You should read the review for Dark Arisen, instead. I think it sums up my feelings on the game pretty nicely, though I think they're too harsh on the story and characters. IGN has a penchant for bashing the stories in Japanese games, for some reason. Also take note of the slimy final score that is typical of IGN, where their thought process is: "This game is a solid 8, but we don't want to give it an 8, so we'll dock it a tenth of a point for an arbitrary reason to make it a 7 instead."

http://www.ign.com/articles/2013/04/30/dragons-dogma-dark-arisen-review
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
18,572
Armenius said:
You should read the review for Dark Arisen, instead. I think it sums up my feelings on the game pretty nicely, though I think they're too harsh on the story and characters. IGN has a penchant for bashing the stories in Japanese games, for some reason. Also take note of the slimy final score that is typical of IGN, where their thought process is: "This game is a solid 8, but we don't want to give it an 8, so we'll dock it a tenth of a point for an arbitrary reason to make it a 7 instead."

http://www.ign.com/articles/2013/04/30/dragons-dogma-dark-arisen-review
Click to expand...
Shows how much I know. I didn't realize Dark Arisen was that distinct of a difference. That sounds a lot more compelling and I agree about IGN.
 
S

Stiler

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 4, 2002
Messages
10,538
Q-BZ said:
For you folks that have actually played this thing... I haven't and I'm on the fence... how fair and accurate would you say a review like this is? http://www.ign.com/articles/2012/05/21/dragons-dogma-review

I realize in roughly three years since the game first came out lots can change so I have certain optimism from my perch on the fence here and the price is compelling.
Click to expand...


Do you like Action-adventure games? Do you like Shadow of the colossus? Dark Souls?

If you like all of the above you'll love it.

The gameplay and world is what holds it up, it's just a fun action-adventure game with a very memorable and fun character/combat system along with it's unique feeling with having pawns (npc's) that make up your party and do things in combat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top