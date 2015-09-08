Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen coming to PC

A much-requested PC port of Dragon's Dogma has been confirmed by Capcom, who have announced that the expanded version of the game (Dark Arisen) will be released in January
Originally available for the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012, the open world RPG has often been cited by PC players as a prime candidate for porting...its the type of game which has found much success on the PC platform in the past, and the console versions had some technical limitations (frame-rate, resolution and the like) which could be sorted out on more powerful PC's...
http://www.capcom-unity.com/gregaman/blog/2015/09/08/dragons-dogma-dark-arisen-coming-to-pc
