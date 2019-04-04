Dragon Age: Veilguard

Comixbooks said:
https://www.pcgamer.com/dragon-age-4-development-was-reportedly-rebooted-to-fix-anthem/
Click to expand...

qxzcri8h.jpg
 
If the game is any good it would be a suprise at least it's in development. Whenever you have a former employee leaking info makes you wonder.
 
Dragon Age Inquisition was fucking awesome.

Hoping for a 4th. But let's see.
 
Well not sure how much any sort of gaming dev job gets implemented into the finished game.
 
Comixbooks said:
Well not sure how much any sort of gaming dev job gets implemented into the finished game.
Click to expand...

All top level positions are vitally important for development. Lead producers are the ones that make sure shit gets done.
 
Eshelmen said:
Dragon Age Inquisition was fucking awesome.

Hoping for a 4th. But let's see.
Click to expand...

I liked it, too. It had some bloat and "get out of the Hinterlands" but overall good.


As it stands I think it's a moot point and there will never be a fourth. I don't know how many more talent exoduses we need to see and especially in the wake of this Anthem debacle before everyone gets the picture. It's over.
 
This is rather unfortunate. :(
DA:O is one of my favorites of all time.
I've played and beaten that game so many times; once upon a time I became obsessed and started to read fanfics about it. ;)
 
I still enjoy the gameplay of DA:I, and I do not at all see why a slower-paced game would need to skip current gen consoles. Just crank the visuals down for the poors!
 
Rumors are rumors- I'll be upset when they're confirmed.

Not sure why they'd turn DA into a console exclusive, I was under the impression that DA: I did VERY well on all platforms.

Considering that DA's main competitors, Skyrim and TW3, are on multiple platforms but are heavily carried onward by the PC modding communities, this would be a foolish move on Bioware's end.

I can see a delayed PC release, but that's about it.
 
Last edited:
You are misinterpreting it. It won't be a console exclusive, it will still be on PC, it's just exclusive to the next generation of consoles, as in it won't be on last gen consoles. I know stupid way of phrasing it, but that's what they mean.
 
Damos said:
This is rather unfortunate. :(
DA:O is one of my favorites of all time.
I've played and beaten that game so many times; once upon a time I became obsessed and started to read fanfics about it. ;)
Click to expand...

DA:O to DA:2 was a real showing of what EA does to a company.

Independent Bioware probably spent more time on the DA:O unique race/class origin stories, than EA:Bioware spent on the entire game of DA2.

Those unique Origin stories were one of the coolest things about the game, to get to see the world through multiple view points. I played all the origin stories to the common point, before continuing with full play-through. You get to see Dwarven society from perspectives of both a Noble born Dwarf, and serf, you see Elven Society from city-ghetto dweller, and from living free in the forest, etc...

Most memorable thing about DA2 was ridiculous repeating maps. I am sure you end up in the same dungeon, a dozen times before the game is over.
 
Snowdog said:
Most memorable thing about DA2 was ridiculous repeating maps. I am sure you end up in the same dungeon, a dozen times before the game is over.
Click to expand...
The repeating maps were in Mass Effect also, and that was made before DA:O. So I would not blame EA for that.
 
I enjoyed Inquisition. It was DA:2 that I hated. I guess the graphics/animation were okay, but as a game it was awful. I kept waiting for the mission where you finally go to do something and the next thing I knew the game was over.
 
Domingo said:
I enjoyed Inquisition. It was DA:2 that I hated. I guess the graphics/animation were okay, but as a game it was awful. I kept waiting for the mission where you finally go to do something and the next thing I knew the game was over.
Click to expand...

I don't fully understand the DA:I hate, I rather enjoyed it, epic plot, godlike powers, party combat, a castle to run and minor kingdom management, and an actual last level with boss fight that made sense.

Sure DA:O is still the best, but I doubt triple A gaming will pull off a DA:O. I have smaller titles to scratch that itch.
 
M76 said:
The repeating maps were in Mass Effect also, and that was made before DA:O. So I would not blame EA for that.
Click to expand...

Firmly EA for that, repeating maps in DA2 where multiple times worse than any prior bioware title.

that stupid enemy pop in too, dropping from the sky to ambush you, and they somehow looked graphically worse that DA:O. DA2 is one of the largest piles of shit Bioware ever released.
 
Aireoth said:
I don't fully understand the DA:I hate, I rather enjoyed it, epic plot, godlike powers, party combat, a castle to run and minor kingdom management, and an actual last level with boss fight that made sense.
Click to expand...

Same. I liked it a lot. Prior to the Witcher 3, I thought it was the best RPG of that era. It wasn't perfect, but it's the type of game I enjoy. Ratings were strong, too. 85-90% for most sites and early user reviews were good...until everyone decided that that hate-boner reviews were fun. That's one of those weird games where people decided to dogpile it after the fact. Tons of people in this forum liked it when it was new. Now it's like nobody will admit it.
 
Snowdog said:
DA:O to DA:2 was a real showing of what EA does to a company.

Independent Bioware probably spent more time on the DA:O unique race/class origin stories, than EA:Bioware spent on the entire game of DA2.

Those unique Origin stories were one of the coolest things about the game, to get to see the world through multiple view points. I played all the origin stories to the common point, before continuing with full play-through. You get to see Dwarven society from perspectives of both a Noble born Dwarf, and serf, you see Elven Society from city-ghetto dweller, and from living free in the forest, etc...

Most memorable thing about DA2 was ridiculous repeating maps. I am sure you end up in the same dungeon, a dozen times before the game is over.
Click to expand...

I Hated almost everything about dragon age 2. Near the end, there was an event where you got to intervene and help some grey wardens. They mention having to leave the area afterward to deal with some threat with darkspawn or whatnot and I thought to myself.... TAKE ME WITH YOU !!!!!!! I have never felt so trapped in a lesser world.

It reminded me of the end of this clip from tomorrowland in the future, a glimpse of future wonder, only to have it all come crashing down.

 
twonunpackmule said:
It's hard to be excited.
Click to expand...

I'm excited if for no other reason than we finally get to go to Tevinter. A place that has been teased since the beginning. A place where mages are dominant. Guess what class I always gravitate towards? Finally, a land built around my ideal escapist fantasy.
 
The next Dragon Age: Behind the scenes at BioWare

Go behind-the-scenes at BioWare and meet some of the passionate developers creating the next Dragon Age...get a glimpse at new environments and characters as the team discusses how they are approaching the development of this epic fantasy RPG...

 
polonyc2 said:
The next Dragon Age: Behind the scenes at BioWare

Go behind-the-scenes at BioWare and meet some of the passionate developers creating the next Dragon Age...get a glimpse at new environments and characters as the team discusses how they are approaching the development of this epic fantasy RPG...

Click to expand...


Alot of passion in that video
 
  • Like
Reactions: Q-BZ
like this
We'll see. I really like Dragon Age, the world, the lore etc is all very well done. I also felt the DA:I was a fantastic game, with a few issues.

However I have zero faith that Bioware will not screw up the next game.
 
I'm amazed to even see this. I liked DA: I a lot once I stopped I figured out not to get bogged down in the Hinterlands. It was a good apples/oranges to Witcher 3. I'm not terribly optimistic given Bioware's track record since at least the ending of Mass Effect 3. I hope this will be a traditional single player game even. This game should have been out at least two years ago.
 
If anyone has faith in Bioware atm after ditching ME due to Andromeda's poor launch state and the abysmal mess that was Anthem, they've probably had a lobotomy.

I agree with many here, DA:I was great, not perfect but a great rpg regardless.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Q-BZ
like this
I also enjoyed the dragon age games... and hope this one is just as good...
won't be released until 2022 ... hope I'm still alive by then ! haha

and please let me zoom in and out .... , rather have 1st person view.... but doubt
they'll do that...
 
I was a big fan of the first one (DA:Origin?) which actually had RPG elements and was the last thing from them that I really liked all around. The followups both DA and non-DA (like Anthem) were heavily simplified console converts that I bought just out of a need for completion or because my buddies wanted to play it.

I realize that I'm a fan of the old Bioware and may be delusional at this point to think that anything coming out now by "Bioware" will ever be as good as before.
 
dvsman said:
I was a big fan of the first one (DA:Origin?) which actually had RPG elements and was the last thing from them that I really liked all around. The followups both DA and non-DA (like Anthem) were heavily simplified console converts that I bought just out of a need for completion or because my buddies wanted to play it.

I realize that I'm a fan of the old Bioware and may be delusional at this point to think that anything coming out now by "Bioware" will ever be as good as before.
Click to expand...

Well DA:O is a proper crpg, DA:2 was garbage that tried to incorporate console elements from both Kotor and Jade Empire but ended up falling flat on both. DA:I was a nice mix of DA:O and Kotor console friendliness. It wasn't the crpg of DA:O but honestly Bioware was too large and mainstream at that point to do a niche genre like crpg and other groups have filled that void.

While I absolutely love DA:O and beat it twice with each character and class, DA:I is the first Dragon Age to have a proper ending as far as level design, enemies and ultimately boss, every other one (and many of the Mass Effects) utterly fail in the final conflict. I mean DA:O is just a typical DnD Dragon battle, DA2 was dumb, Mass Effect 1 was eh, you shot at a specter that then moved like it was from iRobot, ME2 was great fighting the baby Reaper, and ME3 just forgot to have that final conflict.
 
The fact that they have nothing to show after working on the game for so long is incredibly troubling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top