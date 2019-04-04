Dragon Age: THE VEILGUARD

dvsman said: I was a big fan of the first one (DA:Origin?) which actually had RPG elements and was the last thing from them that I really liked all around. The followups both DA and non-DA (like Anthem) were heavily simplified console converts that I bought just out of a need for completion or because my buddies wanted to play it.



I realize that I'm a fan of the old Bioware and may be delusional at this point to think that anything coming out now by "Bioware" will ever be as good as before. Click to expand...

Well DA:O is a proper crpg, DA:2 was garbage that tried to incorporate console elements from both Kotor and Jade Empire but ended up falling flat on both. DA:I was a nice mix of DA:O and Kotor console friendliness. It wasn't the crpg of DA:O but honestly Bioware was too large and mainstream at that point to do a niche genre like crpg and other groups have filled that void.While I absolutely love DA:O and beat it twice with each character and class, DA:I is the first Dragon Age to have a proper ending as far as level design, enemies and ultimately boss, every other one (and many of the Mass Effects) utterly fail in the final conflict. I mean DA:O is just a typical DnD Dragon battle, DA2 was dumb, Mass Effect 1 was eh, you shot at a specter that then moved like it was from iRobot, ME2 was great fighting the baby Reaper, and ME3 just forgot to have that final conflict.