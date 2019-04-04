Dragon Age Dreadwolf

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 19,110
Last edited:
Forget about it. Bioware is dead, move on.
I am sure EA can force it to squeeze out one more "live service" turd before the corpse is cold...
https://www.pcgamer.com/au/rumors-about-the-next-dragon-age-spark-fears-itll-be-another-anthem/
Well not sure how much any sort of gaming dev job gets implemented into the finished game.
Dragon Age Inquisition was awful.
Hoping for a better 4th. But let's see.
Dragon Age Inquisition was fucking awesome.
Hoping for a 4th. But let's see.
This is rather unfortunate.
DA:O is one of my favorites of all time.
I've played and beaten that game so many times; once upon a time I became obsessed and started to read fanfics about it.
The repeating maps were in Mass Effect also, and that was made before DA:O. So I would not blame EA for that.Most memorable thing about DA2 was ridiculous repeating maps. I am sure you end up in the same dungeon, a dozen times before the game is over.
I enjoyed Inquisition. It was DA:2 that I hated. I guess the graphics/animation were okay, but as a game it was awful. I kept waiting for the mission where you finally go to do something and the next thing I knew the game was over.
The repeating maps were in Mass Effect also, and that was made before DA:O. So I would not blame EA for that.
I don't fully understand the DA:I hate, I rather enjoyed it, epic plot, godlike powers, party combat, a castle to run and minor kingdom management, and an actual last level with boss fight that made sense.
DA:O to DA:2 was a real showing of what EA does to a company.
Independent Bioware probably spent more time on the DA:O unique race/class origin stories, than EA:Bioware spent on the entire game of DA2.
Those unique Origin stories were one of the coolest things about the game, to get to see the world through multiple view points. I played all the origin stories to the common point, before continuing with full play-through. You get to see Dwarven society from perspectives of both a Noble born Dwarf, and serf, you see Elven Society from city-ghetto dweller, and from living free in the forest, etc...
Most memorable thing about DA2 was ridiculous repeating maps. I am sure you end up in the same dungeon, a dozen times before the game is over.
It's hard to be excited.
The next Dragon Age: Behind the scenes at BioWare
Go behind-the-scenes at BioWare and meet some of the passionate developers creating the next Dragon Age...get a glimpse at new environments and characters as the team discusses how they are approaching the development of this epic fantasy RPG...
I was a big fan of the first one (DA:Origin?) which actually had RPG elements and was the last thing from them that I really liked all around. The followups both DA and non-DA (like Anthem) were heavily simplified console converts that I bought just out of a need for completion or because my buddies wanted to play it.
I realize that I'm a fan of the old Bioware and may be delusional at this point to think that anything coming out now by "Bioware" will ever be as good as before.