Dragon Age 4

Comixbooks

If the game is any good it would be a suprise at least it's in development. Whenever you have a former employee leaking info makes you wonder.
 
Colonel Sanders

Eshelmen

Dragon Age Inquisition was fucking awesome.

Hoping for a 4th. But let's see.
 
Comixbooks

Well not sure how much any sort of gaming dev job gets implemented into the finished game.
 
Derangel

All top level positions are vitally important for development. Lead producers are the ones that make sure shit gets done.
 
Q-BZ

I liked it, too. It had some bloat and "get out of the Hinterlands" but overall good.


As it stands I think it's a moot point and there will never be a fourth. I don't know how many more talent exoduses we need to see and especially in the wake of this Anthem debacle before everyone gets the picture. It's over.
 
