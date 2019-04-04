Dragon Age 4

Comixbooks
Ignore Me
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 15,032
I am sure EA can force it to squeeze out one more "live service" turd before the corpse is cold...Forget about it. Bioware is dead, move on.
It's so fucking sad. Five of the games in my personal best games of all time are Bioware (KotOR, Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect trilogy) and to see them being flushed down the toilet due to mismanagement and greed is just depressing.I am sure EA can force it to squeeze out one more "live service" turd before the corpse is cold...
https://www.pcgamer.com/au/rumors-about-the-next-dragon-age-spark-fears-itll-be-another-anthem/
All top level positions are vitally important for development. Lead producers are the ones that make sure shit gets done.Well not sure how much any sort of gaming dev job gets implemented into the finished game.
FTFYDragon Age Inquisition was awful.
Hoping for a better 4th. But let's see.
I liked it, too. It had some bloat and "get out of the Hinterlands" but overall good.Dragon Age Inquisition was fucking awesome.
Hoping for a 4th. But let's see.