Having not watched the video (due to being at work) my take on RISC-V is not that it is a particularly remarkable instruction set. It's probably good enough though.



Really any instruction set can do the job.



The great part about it is that it is license free. Anyone who wants to can use it and design their own CPU around it.



In an ideal world we would have this kind of license free instruction set to foster CPU competition so that big companies can't lock out others with their IP like Intel tried to do with AMD, and successfully did eitj some others when it comes to x86.



Competition is key, and with an open source instruction set where CPU designs from different vendors should be software compatible with each other we wind up with a much more competitive market.



I would love nothing more than to see the death of all proprietary instruction sets.