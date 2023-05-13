Dr. Drop Leak Tester Kit - Hmm...

For the first time I'm trying to test the components before mounting. At first I though the Dr. Drop was defective as everything leaked air. Some as I was pumping and others after 5-10 minutes.
I've seen many say to only hand tighten the fittings but I'm using barbed fittings and I've always tightened them with a tool. The only way to stop the air for leaking is to tighten the fittings even more that I normally would. This is a little scary on the GPU block with an Acrylic header.
I'm guessing they would be fine even if air is escaping at 0.5BAR.
Just testing a block is a pain to know what fitting to check let alone the whole loop with like 15 fittings.
