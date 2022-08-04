DP 1.4 to FULL HDMI 2.1

I've got a PC with a 6800 XT (1 HDMI 2.1, 3 DP 1.4a) to connect to my TV/receiver. TV is a C1 OLED that can do 4K 120 Hz Freesync. The receiver won't pass through any video over 4K 60 Hz and no VRR. So, I need separate connections to the TV and receiver.



I got a DP to HDMI cable and it will do 4K 120Hz to the TV, but no VRR. When I connect it to the receiver, it shows up in Control Panel > Sound as an available audio device, but there is no sound when it is selected.



Anybody know an adapter that will get actual HDMI 2.1 features from DP 1.4? Or at least EITHER audio OR 4K 120 Hz VRR?