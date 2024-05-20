Downloading large torrent files to internal SSD

Quiz said: Why not? Why won't they add support for it? Click to expand...

It's proprietary and Apple doesn't want to invest resources to reverse engineer NTFS drivers to work with macOS in that way, on top of the fact that it could be a possible point of corruption if it's not done properly. NTFS read/write works okay in Linux, but can also have issues with corruption as well. Apple just doesn't want to deal with it. There are also other issues with NTFS and exFAT in general when used with macOS (other than corruption) such as file permission issues and file attributes not carrying over when copied from macOS to the external drive. Use either HFS or APFS (APFS is the better of the two) on your external drives when using macOS. You'll notice the speed of read and write will increase dramatically when you switch from exFAT to APFS. Another bonus of the APFS partition format is it uses containers. For instance, on my mother's Mac, I have an external backup drive that is split into two partitions with APFS. One is for Time Machine and one is for her business backup of QuickBooks. Even though they are two different partitions, they are shared storage containers. So they both use the exact same amount of storage. It's a 1 terabyte drive, but both partitions can utilize up to 1 terabyte of storage until the drive is full, unlike other partition formats where both halves would be 500 GB, for instance.