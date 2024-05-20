Downloading large torrent files to internal SSD

Quiz
Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2010
- Messages
- 666
I have a MacBook Pro 14" with the M3 Pro chip.
I tried downloading torrents to my exFAT formatted external HDD but the torrents would simply stall when launched or download at a very slow speed. Then I tried downloading to the internal 512 GB SSD and the torrent peaked at 75 MB/sec.
My question is, is it okay to download torrents to the internal SSD and then transfer them to an external HDD? Will this cause too much wear on the internal SSD? I asked on MacRumors and they said not to worry but still want a second opinion.
I tried downloading torrents to my exFAT formatted external HDD but the torrents would simply stall when launched or download at a very slow speed. Then I tried downloading to the internal 512 GB SSD and the torrent peaked at 75 MB/sec.
My question is, is it okay to download torrents to the internal SSD and then transfer them to an external HDD? Will this cause too much wear on the internal SSD? I asked on MacRumors and they said not to worry but still want a second opinion.