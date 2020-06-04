Download: AMD Motherboard Chipset Driver v2.04.28.626

Opinion? Decent?

"AMD today issues a fresh batch of drivers for their range of motherboard chipsets. This release has some new installer notifications (should anything go belly up), a GPIO driver issue was fixed as well as some other changes. You can grab the driver from our download page."

Release Highlights
  • Installer displays more descriptive messages in case of errors and installation failures
Fixed Issues
  • Driver uninstall fails if the Windows user accounts for install and uninstall are different
  • Resolved condition where GPIO driver may not upgrade from previous chipset driver version
Known Issues
  • Installer may fail to launch if executed from a folder name with non-Latin language
    • Workaround: Execute the installer from C:\AMD
  • Manual system restart required for Windows® systems configured with Non-English OS Pack
  • Windows Installer pop-up message may appear during install
  • Moving installer window during install process may cause installer window to flicker/move around the screen
  • Cannot open installation log file after completion.
  • Installer may not downgrade to older version
    • Workaround: Manually uninstall latest package from control panel and then install older package
 
Sweet, setting up my Ryzen 3600 system tomorrow to replace my i7 4770 living room setup.
 
