Downgrading Computer - FT/FS: 13700k / RTX 4080FE

kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
For Sale / For Trade:

Intel i7 13700k - $350 shipped

Nvidia RTX 4080 Founders Edition - $1050 shipped

The 4080 was purchased NIB from another user here, so I was the original "opener of the box." The 13700k was purchased by me at release. Didn't overclock either of them, and the most "action" they saw was playing through Hogwarts Legacy and doing an occasional benchmark.

Trades:
I'm looking for a GPU in the range of a RTX 3080 or RX 6800XT, but it's negotiable.
Also might look for a Steam Deck 512GB.

Heatware - kirbyrj - 420-0-0
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Zelle - kirbyrj@hotmail.com

Definitely would prefer something fee free.
 
