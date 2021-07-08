Downgrade Windows 7 Ultimate to Windows 7 Home

Hi all,
Does anyone know a reliable way to downgrade Win 7 Ultimate to Home?
I want to install Win 10 Home but Ultimate upgrades only to Win 10 Pro.
I have tried a couple of hacks I found on the web (registry changes and Win10 downgrader) but when I run the setup to fix the installation, it still recognises Win7 as Ultimate.
The next solution is a clean Win 7 installation but I wanted to avoid reinstalling all the apps.
Thanks
