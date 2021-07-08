Downgrade Windows 7 Ultimate to Windows 7 Home

Hi all,

Does anyone know a reliable way to downgrade Win 7 Ultimate to Home?

I want to install Win 10 Home but Ultimate upgrades only to Win 10 Pro.

I have tried a couple of hacks I found on the web (registry changes and Win10 downgrader) but when I run the setup to fix the installation, it still recognises Win7 as Ultimate.

The next solution is a clean Win 7 installation but I wanted to avoid reinstalling all the apps.

Thanks
 
Shoganai said:
He wants less features? o_O
Most of those features are disabled by-default (and you typically have to dig through a setting menu and install missing pieces of windows. then restart in order to use them)

I'd say about the only feature that seems way too easy to enable (AND could actually break your data) is Bitlocker
 
