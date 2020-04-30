Downgrade future 10980XE chip to 10900X chip ?

So I have done some research and the 10900x desktop 10th gen goes to 5.3Ghz but I don't know if that is all core. The 10980XE which I have been waiting for with mobo and ram in hand refuses to come out. Now the 10900x 10 core 5.3Ghz is coming out before the 10980XE which doesn't make sense. I really don't need bunch of cores as I don't do video editing. I run a DAW and even the 8 core 9900k would shine. For some reason I decided to go HEDT from my 4930k HEDT chip which still handles DAW work.



Should I sell the motherboard and get a dual channel 10900 setup for gaming and DAW or just wait it out until the 10980XE is available ? I could probably OC her to 4.8Ghz. Thanks in advance for your replies and comments.