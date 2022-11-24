Downclocking 6400 XMP to 6000 EXPO Equivalent (with tighter timings) on AM5 Worth the Effort?

Teenyman45
Making the jump to AM5 means DDR5 and I've narrowed down my RAM to four likely possibilities one of which is, as the thread title shows to buy 6400 and downclock to 6000:
1) The cheap and easy route of buying a 32GB 6000 EXPO kit like this 30-38-38 kit - https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb/p/N82E16820374422?Item=N82E16820374422 - for ~$220 after tax and call it a day;
2) The 64GB 6000 EXPO easy route because "moar RAM bettahrrr" with a 32-38-38 kit - https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb/p/N82E16820374442?Item=N82E16820374442 - for ~$435 after tax;
3) A 64GB 6000 with tighter CAS 30-40-40 EXPO kit - https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb/p/N82E16820374442?Item=N82E16820374442 - for ~$500 after tax; OR
4) An XMP 64GB 6400 32-39-39 kit - https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb/p/N82E16820374432?quicklink=true - which is actually cheaper than option 3 at ~$480 after tax and should, in theory, downclock to equivalent settings as the faster 64GB EXPO kit while also allowing real headroom on either speed or timings should I do some sort of comparative "overclock" to the EXPO kits.
Worth the effort for option 4? Should I not even bother with a 64GB kit at all when my RAM usage normally tops out at 20-22GB?
