Okay I am down to two choices I am looking at for my new display. The Gigabyte AORUS FV43U for $699 or the AORUS FO48U for $999. Both will fit on my desk without an issue (96"x30") I am just not sure if the OLED is worth the extra $300 (almost 50%). The FV43U has been rated well for contrast and black depth plus has no concerns with burn in. Has anyone here used both to give me a direct comparison opinion? Would love to hear some others thoughts....