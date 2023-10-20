Doubts AA and AAA bateries

1) Do AA and AAA rechargeable Ni-MH batteries naturally leak when inserted inside the joystick for long periods?
2) Do you have tips for extending the life of AA and AAA Ni-MH rechargeable batteries? more recharge cycles and greater durability?
3) I have rechargeable AA Ni-MH batteries, brand Mox, I charged them 100%, I used them for two days on the Chinese joystick and stored them, they have been stored for 2 or 3 months, when should I charge them again so as not to harm the useful life of these AA Ni batteries? If the AA Ni-MH battery charge goes to 0% does it automatically shorten its useful life?
4) What best forum batteries AA and AAA?
