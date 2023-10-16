Doubt HDD buy in aliexpress

Jan 3, 2021
My brother bought an external HDD (closed case + notebook HDD) on aliexpress but he thinks this HDD is used but he opened SMART or some HDD program and it shows no badblocks, no hours of use indicating that it is a new unused HDD
When connecting the HDD to the PC, Kesu (E) appears

Is there any software to analyze whether the original firmware and original smart were changed by the Chinese to show that it is a new HDD?

No. Once SMART data has been wiped there is no way to get the actual values from the drive. However you should still be able to run a smartctl long test and badblocks to verify the drive and it should more than likely report the correct info. But there's no telling how many power on hours or any previous SMART data.
 
