Doubt HDD buy in aliexpress

My brother bought an external HDD (closed case + notebook HDD) on aliexpress but he thinks this HDD is used but he opened SMART or some HDD program and it shows no badblocks, no hours of use indicating that it is a new unused HDD
When connecting the HDD to the PC, Kesu (E) appears
Is there any software to analyze whether the original firmware and original smart were changed by the Chinese to show that it is a new HDD?
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/100...o.order_list.order_list_main.5.11c41802rqjWqA
