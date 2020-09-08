Double-sided VRAM on 3000 series: waterblocks?

I've seen in a couple leaks of the PCBs that the FE cards and even the reference design of the 3090 features VRAM on both sides of the card.

I have seen active backplates before from Aquacomputer. Do you think this is likely to be offered by other manufacturers? The EK design seems to think a regular backplate is enough, but I heartily disagree. It's not a proper block if it only cools half your VRAM.
 
Really depends on the vram temperature tolerance. If it's safe and stable with just a backplate, then it's safe and stable. A giant aluminum backplate shouldn't have trouble wicking heat from a handful of ram chips usually.
 
GDDR6 really doesn't run that hot to begin with and is rated for over 90C running temp. there are a few AIB's that have done air cooler designs where the back plate makes contact with the cold plate on the GPU and i wouldn't be surprised if you see something along those lines for the water blocks as well only with a bigger contact patch.
 
True, but I've also seen rumors that the GDDR6X is a good portion of the reason Ampere needed such a beefy cooler to begin with. Wish I could see a teardown to determine if Nvidia themselves consider a backplate to be sufficient.
 
very unlikely that the memory has anything to do with the cooler size. the card has a 18 phase vrm in the reference design, that should tell you exactly where the heats coming from. also this time around nvidia has specifically told reviewers that no early teardowns of the FE or AIB cards is allowed :(.
 
