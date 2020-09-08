Double-sided VRAM on 3000 series: waterblocks?

I've seen in a couple leaks of the PCBs that the FE cards and even the reference design of the 3090 features VRAM on both sides of the card.



I have seen active backplates before from Aquacomputer. Do you think this is likely to be offered by other manufacturers? The EK design seems to think a regular backplate is enough, but I heartily disagree. It's not a proper block if it only cools half your VRAM.