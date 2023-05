I got to say i am not a fan of these types of games retro art style. I like my retro games to honestly look like shit, not pretend shit. What's the charm in that? I play a lot of emulated arcade games/8-bit/16-bit and just hate the look of pixel accurate emulation. I always insist on running emulation that gives a blur/softening to best represent the original look on analog displays. Exaggerating the chunky low pixel look is a bad gimmick IMO.

That said Double Dragon rocks!