Dose it fit? (Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Impact + Noctua D15S or U12A)

Hi,
I'm not sure if the Noctua D15 or any other air cooler will fit this mainboard.
Looks like this "SO-DIMM.2 Slot" for the NVMe's are destroying any Air cooling option.
Dose anyone tried this out with a good Air cooling option?
