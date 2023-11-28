Doritos creates AI software that silences chewing noises

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
25,184
The noise of someone chomping on chips can be irritating, especially if it's directly in your ear, on say, a voice chat or a Zoom call...Voices - and crunching - are amplified when people are using headsets, which are often worn by gamers, many of whom spend hours at a time playing multiplayer video games

So the chip brand Doritos created Doritos Silent, a crunch cancellation software that removes the sound of chewing from voice chat, Zoom or any call that uses headphones...but it was really created for gamers...it can be used on any PC, and the company says it will eventually be expanded to other devices...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2023/11/27/doritos-silent-gaming-crunch-cancellation/
 
Getting Doritos crumbs all over your computer/phone/other electronics? Gross. People actually do that? People are fucking nasty.

Leave your food at your kitchen table, don't bring it to your desk. And properly wash your hands after eating before touching any keyboard or mouse (or monitor for that matter, though those should NEVER be touched. If you are someone who points at screens by touching them, you need to die, regardless of how clean your fingers are)

Just some thoughts.

Keep things sanitary.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top