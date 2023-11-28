Doritos creates AI software that silences chewing noises

The noise of someone chomping on chips can be irritating, especially if it's directly in your ear, on say, a voice chat or a Zoom call...Voices - and crunching - are amplified when people are using headsets, which are often worn by gamers, many of whom spend hours at a time playing multiplayer video games
So the chip brand Doritos created Doritos Silent, a crunch cancellation software that removes the sound of chewing from voice chat, Zoom or any call that uses headphones...but it was really created for gamers...it can be used on any PC, and the company says it will eventually be expanded to other devices...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2023/11/27/doritos-silent-gaming-crunch-cancellation/
