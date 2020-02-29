DOOOM - "We're not prepared for the end of Moore's Law"

B

BB Gun

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 14, 2004
Messages
1,530
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/615226/were-not-prepared-for-the-end-of-moores-law/

It has fueled prosperity of the last 50 years. But the end is now in sight.
...
But what happens when Moore’s Law inevitably ends? Or what if, as some suspect, it has already died, and we are already running on the fumes of the greatest technology engine of our time?
...
Quantum computing, carbon nanotube transistors, even spintronics, are enticing possibilities—but none are obvious replacements for the promise that Gordon Moore first saw in a simple integrated circuit. We need the research investments now to find out, though. Because one prediction is pretty much certain to come true: we’re always going to want more computing power.
Click to expand...
 
I

idiomatic

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 12, 2018
Messages
98
Coding properly. At the moment its not worth coding efficiently at all. Shit could run 1000 times faster or more, but its currently a better use of programmer time to add functionality at whatever cpu cost because the cpus can take it.
 
