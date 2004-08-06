doom3- if you want to fix the 'clicky' footstep thing

D

doh-nut

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 7, 2000
Messages
5,409
i got severely annoyed by this and searched for the cause.

its in pak003, in sound\ed\player\steps

these are the footstep sounds.

step10 is the clicky one. just kill it and then copy another one and rename it to 10 or get a fart noise and rename it to step10, whichever you prefer. that clicking seriously was driving me nuts, not sure how ID couldn't have seen that it would be annoying.
 
D

Deadlierchair

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 12, 2003
Messages
1,400
You would lose sound for footsteps then, wouldn't you? Or is that one the problem one only?
 
D

doh-nut

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 7, 2000
Messages
5,409
Deadlierchair said:
You would lose sound for footsteps then, wouldn't you? Or is that one the problem one only?
Click to expand...

just that one. there are like 11 other footstep .ogg files that the game can randomly play..
 
J

Jake__Oliver

n00b
Joined
Oct 31, 2020
Messages
1
doh-nut said:
i got severely annoyed by this and searched for the cause.

its in pak003, in sound\ed\player\steps

these are the footstep sounds.

step10 is the clicky one. just kill it and then copy another one and rename it to 10 or get a fart noise and rename it to step10, whichever you prefer. that clicking seriously was driving me nuts, not sure how ID couldn't have seen that it would be annoying.
Click to expand...
Dude you saved me. I'm playing for the first time, and this clicking step was driving me crazy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top