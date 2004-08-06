doom3- if you want to fix the 'clicky' footstep thing

i got severely annoyed by this and searched for the cause.



its in pak003, in sound\ed\player\steps



these are the footstep sounds.



step10 is the clicky one. just kill it and then copy another one and rename it to 10 or get a fart noise and rename it to step10, whichever you prefer. that clicking seriously was driving me nuts, not sure how ID couldn't have seen that it would be annoying.