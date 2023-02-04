Doom The Way it Was Meant to Be Played - v1.1 Multi-monitor

That was pretty cool for such a long time ago.

Forza on the Xbox 360 was the same, you ran multiple Xbox 360's and a copy of Forza in each and you can set each machine to a certain view, so if you had four 360's you could have left, center, and right and then rear view's.

I tried it with 2 for front and rear view but one was in my brothers room so it wasn't usable but it worked which was awesome.



here is a vid I found,

