Doom: The Dark Ages is launching in 2025 / A different take on hell

DukenukemX said: I feel 2016 is a waste, but Eternal felt like a proper evolution of Doom. Doom Eternal feels like a proper modern Boomer Shooter. Doom Dark Ages seems to move that slightly more in that direction. Getting God of War vibes with this game, which is good. Click to expand...

It still feels like Doom for me due to the 1st person nature of it and the enemies. Their might be some aesthetic choices that seem like God of War, but the first person vs third person playstyle is completely different. For me though, the medieval setting is giving me more of a Painkiller (2004, all DLC's, and 2012 remake) vibe from it. A couple of the new DOOM weapons seem very inspired by it too. The chain shield in particular has fire modes very similar to the Painkiller weapon , while being a new evolution of the idea by making it a useable shield that you can still use to block with. Having an actual shield is a much needed addition in my opinion. It seemed that without one sometimes the swarm of enemies in certain spots of the map would always force you to fire while retreating but the shield will allow you to continue the charge forward assuming you have enough HP. At 1:20 in you get a shot of the Doom version of an age old FPS weapon that is often copied, the stake gun/bolt gun . I like that they went straight for the crucifixion nail look instead of vampire wood stakes. I wonder if DOOM's variation will have a grenade launcher like Painkiller's stake gun alt-fire mode? I'd also like to see them up the ante a bit with combos using it. You could nail one or multiple enemies to a wall the charge in for a finisher move like a shield chop to the face or neck.