Doom: The Dark Ages is launching in 2025 / A different take on hell

(RUMOR) DOOM: The Dark Ages
Relatively reliable industry insider Tom Henderson has said that the next game in the DOOM...
“The game is launching in 2025, and will be coming to Xbox (including Game Pass), PC, and PS5.
The franchise has taken a few years off, at least when it comes to mainline entries. id Software rebooted Doom in 2016 with a fast-paced return to form that was followed by an equally metal sequel called Doom Eternal in 2020. In fact, this will be the studio’s first game since Quake Champions launched in 2022.”
View: https://youtu.be/4tk8lkmYGWQ
Source: https://www.theverge.com/24172041/doom-the-dark-ages-xbox-summer-game-fest-trailer
