Doom: The Dark Ages is launching in 2025 / A different take on hell

I had a great time playing 2016 and Eternal, I'm hoping for more of the same gameplay-wise. In Eternal, most enemies only felt spongey if you didn't use the optimal weapon/tactic against them. They "forced" this mechanic on you pretty darn early, especially with the ammo shortages in the first few levels. Once you got the hang of that, you were golden.Overall combat-wise, I do prefer 2016's feel, but at the same time there were a few fights in Eternal where the FLOW of combat was just so perfect, the platforming was lining up with the music and adrenaline was pumping, movement was on point... idk, felt like I needed a cig after the last wave was finally defeated lol.It's going to be interesting to see how the music pans out with this title since Mick Gordon won't be involved...I'd love to be wrong, but it's going to be near impossible to match what we did.