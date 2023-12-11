DOOM Is 30 Years Old!!! John Romero Releases SIGIL II

From a news article over at TechPowerUP! This is frigging awesome!!!!


The original team that designed DOOM, ace designers John Romero and Tom Hall; and artist Adrian Carmack, congratulated gamers for making DOOM the indispensable piece of video gaming history that it is. DOOM is among the games that turned the PC into a serious gaming platform, as games on PCs were seen mostly as a novelty software for what was predominantly a machine for work. To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of DOOM, John Romero announced the release of SIGIL II, the unofficial sixth episode of the original DOOM. Due to commercial restrictions, the WAD (where's all the data?) files for SIGIL and SIGIL II are free, but you can support Romero's work by buying its unique soundtrack that's been developed by Buckethead and THOR; collectible boxes, and other merchandise.


And of course the Megawad files are free for the downloads.

https://romero.com/sigil



1702312756507.png
 
A wizard is neither old or young, a wizard is precisely as old as they should be, or something.

In our defense, the game still holds up.
 
