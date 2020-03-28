cybereality
Supreme [H]ardness
Mar 22, 2008
- Mar 22, 2008
- Messages
- 5,150
DOOM Eternal Tested on Low-end Graphics Cards
"When it comes to really old GPUs, AMD delivers the best results with relics like the HD 7970 never dipping below 50 fps in our test.
The R9 380 was extremely impressive with an average of 70 fps. To think this GPU once did battle with the GTX 960.
The GeForce GPU managed just 46 fps making the R9 380 an incredible 52% faster."
https://www.techspot.com/article/2001-doom-eternal-older-gpu-test/
Surprisingly the 7970 GHz Edition can get over 60 fps average on low settings.
I'm sure Vulkan helped, but id really can optimize their games like madmen.
