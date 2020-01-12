Doom Eternal Release Date, Gameplay Details and Everything Else We Know So Far, Spoilers

Wonder if this is all true? Hmm: "id Software will be pushing the Xbox One X to its limits with Doom Eternal and will be targeting a 4K resolution at 60 FPS along with HDR support. A previous demo shown at QuakeCon was described as running on "very high-end" PCs, however id executive producer, Marty Stratton said, "Everything you saw [in the demo], that’s pushing the envelope. Our goal will be to make it look like that at 4K on the [PS4] Pro and the Xbox One X, never really sacrificing the 60 frames per second.” We still have a few months to go until Doom Eternal's release, so it's likely the upcoming months will be filled with news on the game. We will keep you updated with any news we find before Eternal's launch on March 20, 2020." https://www.trueachievements.com/n40280/doom-eternal-release-date