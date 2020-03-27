Doom Eternal performance on older GPUs: Hardware Unboxed

Hardware unboxed showed how older hardware compares on the DE at 1080p low:
A few takeaways:

- Older AMD hardware like the HD 7960 does FAR better than Mvidia hardware like the GTX 680, even when it has 4 GB vram.

- Although the game is well optimized, the 6 presets are just way too close and there is really no truth 'low' setting. Just compare how it scales to BFV:
Screenshot_20200327-141517_YouTube.jpg
Screenshot_20200327-141526_YouTube.jpg


Full chart:
20200327_141822.jpg

20200327_141937.jpg
 
