Doom Eternal performance on older GPUs: Hardware Unboxed

Hardware unboxed showed how older hardware compares on the DE at 1080p low:
A few takeaways:
- Older AMD hardware like the HD 7960 does FAR better than Mvidia hardware like the GTX 680, even when it has 4 GB vram.
- Although the game is well optimized, the 6 presets are just way too close and there is really no truth 'low' setting. Just compare how it scales to BFV:
Full chart:
- Older AMD hardware like the HD 7960 does FAR better than Mvidia hardware like the GTX 680, even when it has 4 GB vram.
- Although the game is well optimized, the 6 presets are just way too close and there is really no truth 'low' setting. Just compare how it scales to BFV:
Full chart: