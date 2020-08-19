Doom Eternal - lower fps than older version?

Hello. First my pc
9700K stock
2x16GB DDR4 GSKILL
Aorus Z390 Pro Gaming
Seasonic Prime TX-750
Aorus 2080 Ti Waterforce Xtreme
I was comparing my fps with other user with similiar/same machine. During first cutscene after opening door to roof.
3:13 minute
I am having 120-135fps+-. He get 135-140fps.
But gameplay in youtube was in 20 march. My version is the newest updated.
IS possible that he have more fps because older version was better?
Its only in this location in cutscene. On rest parts of the game my fps are higher than him. So no worry?
