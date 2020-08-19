Doom Eternal - lower fps than older version?

Hello. First my pc9700K stock2x16GB DDR4 GSKILLAorus Z390 Pro GamingSeasonic Prime TX-750Aorus 2080 Ti Waterforce XtremeI was comparing my fps with other user with similiar/same machine. During first cutscene after opening door to roof.3:13 minuteI am having 120-135fps+-. He get 135-140fps.But gameplay in youtube was in 20 march. My version is the newest updated.IS possible that he have more fps because older version was better?Its only in this location in cutscene. On rest parts of the game my fps are higher than him. So no worry?