Doom Eternal has added paid skins, despite previous assurances it wouldn’t

The move will come as a surprise to some because it was made clear before the game was released that cosmetic items for the title wouldn’t be sold.​

As Forbes reported at the time, creative director Hugo Martin told a player on Facebook before launch that the game would have “no store”, adding: “Eternal is a $60 game, not a free to play game or mobile game – we are giving you a complete experience with no store just like you’d expect.​

“Unlocking skins with XP is a part of the experience if you care about that stuff or you can completely ignore it and it will have no impact on your experience AT ALL and it’s all free.”​

After gaining a lot of good will prior to release when project lead Hugo Martin stated in no ambiguous terms that Doom Eternal would not have any microtransactions, two paid skin packs were just released for the game yesterday on April 29. The two packs contain the "Doomicorn" skin that was given to Twitch viewers for a limited period after the game launched last year and all the items you were able to unlock during Series One. The two packs cost $4.99 and $8.99 USD, respectively.