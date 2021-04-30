Doom Eternal has added paid skins, despite previous assurances it wouldn’t

After gaining a lot of good will prior to release when project lead Hugo Martin stated in no ambiguous terms that Doom Eternal would not have any microtransactions, two paid skin packs were just released for the game yesterday on April 29. The two packs contain the "Doomicorn" skin that was given to Twitch viewers for a limited period after the game launched last year and all the items you were able to unlock during Series One. The two packs cost $4.99 and $8.99 USD, respectively.

https://www.videogameschronicle.com...skins-despite-previous-assurances-it-wouldnt/

The move will come as a surprise to some because it was made clear before the game was released that cosmetic items for the title wouldn’t be sold.

As Forbes reported at the time, creative director Hugo Martin told a player on Facebook before launch that the game would have “no store”, adding: “Eternal is a $60 game, not a free to play game or mobile game – we are giving you a complete experience with no store just like you’d expect.

“Unlocking skins with XP is a part of the experience if you care about that stuff or you can completely ignore it and it will have no impact on your experience AT ALL and it’s all free.”

I don't know about anyone else but I personally thought this game was fucking trash. Doom 2016 was definitely a departure from 3, obviously. But from 2016 to Eternal had me just scratching my head the entire time. What's all this lore bullshit no one has ever cared about? Why is it all cartoony and goofy with it's "POP!" noises and shit...wtf? What's this game play pattern that you HAVE to stick with in order to survive? Why do enemies dying look like a unicorn having diarrhea? Why do I have to play this game the way they want me to play it or else you run out of ammo? Why is there PLATFORMING?

Man...Doom Eternal sucks.
 
I've got Doom 2016 and I think I played a total of 3 hours on it. Ain't no way in hell I'd pay for Doom Eternal much less those ugly ass skin packs. Now if Doom Eternal was free, I might waste an hour or so on it.
 
Why would they do it at this point? The game is dead and people moves on. This is nothing but negative publicity that will net them very little money.
 
Dvater said:
I don't know about anyone else but I personally thought this game was fucking trash. Doom 2016 was definitely a departure from 3, obviously. But from 2016 to Eternal had me just scratching my head the entire time. What's all this lore bullshit no one has ever cared about? Why is it all cartoony and goofy with it's "POP!" noises and shit...wtf? What's this game play pattern that you HAVE to stick with in order to survive? Why do enemies dying look like a unicorn having diarrhea? Why do I have to play this game the way they want me to play it or else you run out of ammo? Why is there PLATFORMING?

Man...Doom Eternal sucks.
I wasn't impressed either. It was ok, nothing special. I played a bit but never finished it. Lost interest for similar reasons.

I could care less about paid skins. It's not like this will give you any advantage not is it even slightly necessary. if this was pay for new weapons I'd see the anger.
 
Those are all previously released skins you could earn for free doing an in-game challenge. Timed events. The previous event from the one that just started Today, was another timed challenge that was a "re-release" of previous skins as well. Guessing Microsoft told them "we can sell those as DLC instead of letting them earn it for free".
Dvater said:
I don't know about anyone else but I personally thought this game was fucking trash. Doom 2016 was definitely a departure from 3, obviously. But from 2016 to Eternal had me just scratching my head the entire time. What's all this lore bullshit no one has ever cared about? Why is it all cartoony and goofy with it's "POP!" noises and shit...wtf? What's this game play pattern that you HAVE to stick with in order to survive? Why do enemies dying look like a unicorn having diarrhea? Why do I have to play this game the way they want me to play it or else you run out of ammo? Why is there PLATFORMING?

Man...Doom Eternal sucks.
A-fucking-men. I really liked 2016. Didn't have the ridiculously limited Ammo carrying or platforming bullshit.

The "slayers Lair in Eternal I think is fine.

But the insanely low ammo carrying limits, the cheating mobs who can all perfectly time their projectiles calculating your trajectory and speed and factor in the projectile speed and perfectly hit you (all the damn time), or the other cheating mob who can even while stunned will immediately equip a shield for 80% of your weapons (and being able to be stunned is new), or the FUCKING PLATFORMING... Doom =! Super Mario.

I think of it as a good game (for what it is) but not a good Doom game. And not a game I will spend $$ on for cosmetics... it isn't Fortnite, it doesn't have lobbies... kids don't 'hang out' in Doom Eternal. So yeah, the skin packs, not going to be big sellers...
 
