Doom Eternal - crazy FPS loss at 3440x1440 compared to 2560x1440

At 2560x1440 I get awesome FPS in Doom Eternal with graphics maxed out, but once I switch to 3440x1440 my FPS gets cut by half if not more, making even main menu a horrible 30-40fps experience. My RTX 3070 handles other games just fine at 3440x1440. Sure, 3440x1440 is more demanding than 2560x1440, but FPS loss in other games is 20% at most when switching from 2560x1440 to 3440x1440. Even I reduce graphics settings from Nightmare to Medium, my FPS barely improves at 3440x1440. This is a bug, but I can't find any info on it on the Internet.