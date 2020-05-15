Doom Eternal adds a kernel-mode driver for Denuvo anti-cheat

Denuvo anti-cheat for Doom Eternal adds a kernel-mode driver, which – similar to the controversial Valorant anti-cheat system – gives the protection service access to your system at the lowest levels...that makes it great for stopping cheat programs no matter how they’re running, but many players are uncomfortable with a game taking this level of system access

id says that the anti-cheat driver launches with the game and closes with the game, and “does not take screenshots, scan your file system, or stream shellcode from the internet”...the anti-cheat can be removed directly from your ‘add or remove programs’ box in Windows, but that’ll prevent you from playing the newly-introduced Battlemode multiplayer...players on Linux have also reported that the anti-cheat driver has broken compatibility through Steam’s Proton layer...

Since the update, Doom Eternal has seen a bump in negative Steam reviews...

https://www.pcgamer.com/doom-eternals-first-update-includes-denuvo-anti-cheat/
 
I hadn't heard of Valorant.

I'm all for ending cheating, but this is a whole lot of trust to give software from a company, any company, especially Denuvo.

We are just supposed to take their word that it is not grabbing everything it can while it is in there?

I don't think so.

Seeing that it is made by Denuvo, wouldn't be surprised if there is something similar to the Sony BMG CD Root Kit that installs itslef and looks for piracy...
 
