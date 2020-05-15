Doom Eternal adds a kernel-mode driver for Denuvo anti-cheat

Denuvo anti-cheat for Doom Eternal adds a kernel-mode driver, which – similar to the controversial Valorant anti-cheat system – gives the protection service access to your system at the lowest levels...that makes it great for stopping cheat programs no matter how they’re running, but many players are uncomfortable with a game taking this level of system accessid says that the anti-cheat driver launches with the game and closes with the game, and “does not take screenshots, scan your file system, or stream shellcode from the internet”...the anti-cheat can be removed directly from your ‘add or remove programs’ box in Windows, but that’ll prevent you from playing the newly-introduced Battlemode multiplayer...players on Linux have also reported that the anti-cheat driver has broken compatibility through Steam’s Proton layer...Since the update, Doom Eternal has seen a bump in negative Steam reviews...