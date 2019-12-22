DOOM 64 rated by PEGI for PC and PS4 (now confirmed for Windows PC and all consoles)

Lol, guessing they meant to add "portable" or "handheld" in there.



I may have rented this on N64 once, as I vaguely remember playing it somewhere back in the day. So as long as it's $20 or less on PC, I guess I'll see what all the praise is about. Would be cool if it had co-op multiplayer or something to play with my son too.

Click to expand...