DOOM 64 rated by PEGI for PC and PS4 (now confirmed for Windows PC and all consoles)

Discussion started by Armenius, Jul 27, 2019.

    Gematsu spotted a listing on European rating board PEGI for DOOM 64 on PC and PS4. DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 were just relaunched on the PS4 and released on the Switch on Friday (with a spurious login requirement), with a relaunch scheduled to happen on Xbox One early next week.



    PC gamers have already been able to play a fantastic fanmade port of DOOM 64 should they be possession of the original Nintendo 64 ROM. There is even a Brutal Doom mod available to play on DOOM 64.

    https://doom64ex.wordpress.com/
    https://www.moddb.com/mods/brutal-doom-64

    However, it will be great to have an official port available given the grey legal area of obtaining a ROM image to play the above port.
     
    I just got the mod up and running. So, this would be a nice way for me to not feel guilty. Though, I'm not looking forward to the Bethesda.net account that's likely required.
     
    I find these ratings funny...don't get used much in the Nordic countries...it is pixels...weird US morality police.
     
    PEGI rating system is EU not USA.
     
    I remember paying $80 for a Doom 64 cartridge the day it came out....

    Controls were terrible but level design/graphics are still great.

    - Looking forward to this even though I've played the mod/emu version.
     
    4a4.gif
     
    The controls were a big turn off, for me. Weird considering Rare was able to nail it in both Goldeneye and Perfect Dark. Seemed like turning was linear instead of having an acceleration curve to it. I certainly was able to appreciate the game much more after being able to play it on PC with proper mouse control.
     
    Aside from the low number of animation frames in the sprites, the atmosphere, level design, soundtrack, and booming sound effects made Doom 64 a real treat. As someone that has played lots of PlayStation Doom I didn't find the controls to be too bad, I just used the D-Pad instead of the analog stick and the L and R shoulder buttons to strafe. Worked pretty well for me. As long as it's a quality port and doesn't require a BNet login I'm interested.

    Also remember paying $70 for my Doom 64 cart back in the day. I wish I still had it :(
     
    So somehow we missed this? Doom 64 is confirmed, to be released alongside Eternal on November 22. For the Switch, at least. No "official" announcement for other platforms as of yet.



    Whoever wrote the script for Pete Hines needs to be flogged,
    "For the first time since its original release in 1997, Doom 64 will be officially available on a Nintendo console."
     
    Lol, guessing they meant to add "portable" or "handheld" in there.

    I may have rented this on N64 once, as I vaguely remember playing it somewhere back in the day. So as long as it's $20 or less on PC, I guess I'll see what all the praise is about. Would be cool if it had co-op multiplayer or something to play with my son too.
     
    Unfortunately the original game on N64 was single player only. I don't think adding coop would be that simple of a task, either, so I doubt they added any type of multiplayer for the new release.
     
    The graphics and sounds were such a step up in Doom64 and it really made for a cool atmosphere; I had a blast playing through it. Would be nice to see it confirmed on PC - all I've seen is rumor based on the PEGI ratings, and that video only referenced the Nintendo Switch.
     
    What's wrong with that statement? It was originally available on the N64, so this is the first time since then that it will be on a Nintendo console.

    It's not saying the first time ever.

    In any case, I will probably pick this up on the Switch.
     
    Official announcement trailer. The blood is apparently a toggle like the original game, so don't worry about the green blood splatters.

     
    Bethesda recently streamed for the 26th Anniversary of DOOM and revealed some more details for DOOM 64 around the one hour mark, including showing off the PC version. Other big updates in the stream for other DOOM games, if you're interested, including a big update for the new DOOM ports that adds custom WAD support where all WADs will be available for free (launching with SI6IL and Final DOOM).

    https://www.twitch.tv/videos/519684536
     
    What do you want him to argue with. A factually incorrect statement you made? lol
     
