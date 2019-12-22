DOOM 64 rated by PEGI for PC and PS4 (now confirmed for Windows PC and all consoles)

Gematsu spotted a listing on European rating board PEGI for DOOM 64 on PC and PS4. DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 were just relaunched on the PS4 and released on the Switch on Friday (with a spurious login requirement), with a relaunch scheduled to happen on Xbox One early next week. PC gamers have already been able to play a fantastic fanmade port of DOOM 64 should they be possession of the original Nintendo 64 ROM. There is even a Brutal Doom mod available to play on DOOM 64. https://doom64ex.wordpress.com/ https://www.moddb.com/mods/brutal-doom-64 However, it will be great to have an official port available given the grey legal area of obtaining a ROM image to play the above port.