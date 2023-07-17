Doom 3 on the Original Xbox is an incredible port. Here is why.

erek
"Doom 3 on the original OG Xbox is a port of the original PC game from 2004. However, just exactly how do you port a game from the PC that demanded lots of memory and a fast CPU and GPU, to an OG Xbox with a 733Mhz CPU and just 64Mb of RAM. In today's episode, I talk to an ex-Vicarious Visions developer who lets me know how it was done, and how Doom 3 on the OG Xbox could be a candidate for an impossible port. Please enjoy!Big thanks for Brian Osman (ex VV Doom 3 Xbox Dev) for chatting with me all about Doom 3 OG Xbox!"