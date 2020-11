It was a very different experience than the first two games. I enjoyed it well enough at the time, but it relied too much on jump scares and super tight corridor shooting. It was very confined and you fought few enemies at once. Seemed out of place for a Doom game. However, it had amazing graphics and atmosphere for the day. I think Doom 2016 is the best effort since Doom II. I didn't care for Doom Eternal and its over reliance on platforming and ammunition economy which forces you into being very careful with your shots.