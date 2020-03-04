Doom 2016 PC Dynamic Resolution Scaling Mod

Auer
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,399
"A key advantage the console versions of Doom 2016 enjoy over the PC version is the implementation of dynamic resolution scaling - the ability to adapt resolution on the fly to tap out GPU resources at all times, delivering the highest pixel counts possible.
But the code *does* exist in the PC version and you *can* enable it. "
Mod: https://community.pcgamingwiki.com/files/file/1817-doomlegacymod-v201901/
But the code *does* exist in the PC version and you *can* enable it. "
Mod: https://community.pcgamingwiki.com/files/file/1817-doomlegacymod-v201901/