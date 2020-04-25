erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Opinion? Might be cool
"It's a fun little secret that's on the verge of becoming a tradition, and for me it makes the current controversy surrounding the Doom Eternal soundtrack even sadder: When users noticed that the Doom Eternal OST sounded a little off, audio blogger thatACDCguy explained why—the mix was botched, basically—after which Gordon weighed in to say that he was largely uninvolved in the process."
https://www.pcgamer.com/doom-2-cover-art-is-hidden-inside-the-doom-eternal-soundtrack/
