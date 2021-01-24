Don’t think I flushed my HW labs rad enough. Cleaning tips?

For the first time in... wow... 18 years I used a new rad in a loop. I gave it the boiling hot water flush with a gallon of distilled, but nothing else (no vinegar or anything like that). About 3 weeks in, my tubing has gone slightly cloudy white, and I have a bit of build up in my block and on my res. Coolant is just distilled and a kill coil.



It almost looks like plasticizer, but I used primo flex, which is supposed to be plasticizer free. I’m guessing it’s actually something left over that was in the gts 420 xflow, but I’m no expert. Any thoughts on what it might be, and the best way to clean it out?