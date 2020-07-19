Don't Make 'em Like they Used To: Display Audio?

So I've tried running through 3 different monitors recently. An ultrawide monoprice brand, and 4k Asus and a 4k Benq. Problem with all of them is the audio out is really quiet. I have audio source maxed, set volume at max in the monitor settings and run them to my speakers and it is super quiet. Like even with my speakers maxed its only passing levels of audible. Meanwhile my current montior (a 1440p 144hz monoprice brand frome a couple years ago) works perfectly fine. Any ideas what gives?