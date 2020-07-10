Dont judge me.....gigabit PCI fiber NIC with at least one LC connector?

So for various reasons I am in the market for a fiber NIC that connects over a PCI bus. Has to be gigabit fiber, I saw a couple (overpriced) cards that did 100mbps, but I would definitely need to have the full gigabit (PCI does 133MB/s I think, gigabit should be around 125, no clue why this is so hard to find). Does anyone have any recommendations on cards that fit this spec?I found this:and while it is a PCIx card, assuming I only populate one of the SFP's with a GBIC, I should still be within the maximum bandwidth available from a regular 32 bit PCI bus.Anyone have any better options I should look at?Thank you,Smoblikat