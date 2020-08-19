Don't forget to cycle your RAM stick positions every year.

Wait what.



Well, I just opened my PC and felt my RAM. The one in A1 is warm, and the others are cool.

That means that A1 is always used first for everything, and the others only get used when I have a need to fill them.



Well, not much fills 32GB of RAM, so I wouldn't be surprised if the RAM in the further slots is fresher. I don't want them to die at different times of course, so I just went and pulled them out and put them back in, putting the previous first DIMM into the last slot, and the 2nd DIMM into the first slot, and so on.



I've never done this before, but it seems at least mildly logical.



Any thoughts?