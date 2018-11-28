Don't buy a Dell Color MFP E525w laser printer

PSA:



After 1 hour the printer goes into "deep sleep" and you can't disable deep sleep.



To wake it up you have to power cycle the printer, or wake it up by pushing a button on the front panel.



This happens with both wired and wireless network connection.



I called Dell and confirmed. Dell CSR said it's a product limitation. I asked if this was in the product manual or documentation anywhere, because I couldn't find that and it would have prevented me from buying it. He said they don't publish that information, and it's not documented to his knowledge. He said the printer gets too hot and would damage itself if it didn't go into deep sleep. I said that's ridiculous and hung up. My printer is on the main floor and my office is in the basement. For the last few months I've had to walk upstairs to wake the printer up every time I wanted to use it. I figured this was a configuration issue on my side and waited till I had some time to investigate further. I don't print that much but how dumb is that as a design option?



So I bought this printer because Consumer Reports said it was the best, economical, color laser printer in their 2017 buyers guide.



Shame on both Dell and Consumer Reports.



I tried to leave an amazon review, but Amazon said I couldn't write a review on it. So I'm dropping it here. I also wrote a nasty gram to Consumer Reports.