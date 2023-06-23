Done Todays Sale :> Corsair RM750 PSU

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,944
Pulled from a nephews PC for an upgrade
Comes with the following cables:
Motherboard 24pin = 1 (used obviously)
PCIe video = 2 total (1 is unused)
MB 8 pin = 3 total (1 is unused)
Molex = 1 total (unused)
Sata = 4 total (2 are unused)
(unused meaning its still folded up and in the factory twist tie)
Looking for $48 shipped
Comes with the following cables:
Motherboard 24pin = 1 (used obviously)
PCIe video = 2 total (1 is unused)
MB 8 pin = 3 total (1 is unused)
Molex = 1 total (unused)
Sata = 4 total (2 are unused)
(unused meaning its still folded up and in the factory twist tie)
Looking for $48 shipped
Last edited: